Regions must compete for development, says CM

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for a ‘healthy competition’ among different regions to accelerate development. Speaking at a Collectors’ Conference here on Monday, he highlighted the growing economic momentum in both North Andhra and Rayalaseema.

“While North Andhra is forging ahead with proposed projects like the Mittal steel company, and data centres for TCS and Google, Rayalaseema is competing with its own industrial corridors between Lepakshi, Orvakal, Sri City, and Tirupati,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister noted that the government is fostering an economic ecosystem by developing tourism circuits and promoting the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Efforts are underway to expedite work on new ports and airports.

Naidu also emphasised the potential of seaweed cultivation for producing biofuel and called for a dedicated cell to oversee its development.

In terms of welfare, the Chief Minister stated that programs should be designed to empower the poor, not just provide handouts.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to welfare initiatives despite financial challenges.

“We have filled 16,347 teacher posts through the Mega DSC and are actively working to attract investments to create employment for our youth,” he added. Naidu announced that Rs 15,000 will be distributed to auto drivers on October 1st.

To ensure the effectiveness of welfare programs, the Chief Minister directed district collectors to gain a firsthand understanding of ground realities.

He suggested that collectors stay a night in social welfare hostels to assess the living conditions.

Naidu praised the increasing number of social welfare hostel students gaining admission to national institutes, urging officials to further improve this percentage.

He also described the P-4 program as a ‘game changer’ and instructed collectors to integrate it with DWCRA and MEPMA schemes to elevate the living standards of the poor.