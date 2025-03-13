Registration for Agniveer recruitment begins

Guntur: Army Recruiting Office, Guntur has commenced registration for candidates of 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh for Agniveer recruitment - 2025-26. The registration for recruitment into various categories of Agniveers can be done through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Last date of registration is April 10. A candidate can now apply for up to two different categories in Agniveer.

Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) is being conducted in 13 different languages including Telugu for the very first time. In addition, timings for 1.6 km run have been increased up to 06 minutes and 15 seconds. Bonus marks will also be awarded for NCC ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ certificate holders and meritorious sportspersons for all categories and ITI/ Diploma qualified candidates for Agniveer Technical category.

All interested candidates from the districts of Guntur, Kurnool, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Ananthapuramu, YSR Kadapa, Prakasam, Chittoor, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Tirupati, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai of Andhra Pradesh can apply for the posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen.

Recruitment process is totally transparent and fully automated. Hence, do not pay money to touts for recruitment in the Army as Agniveer.