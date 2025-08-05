Reinstate contract workers of VSP, MP urges Union Minister

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat met Union Minister of Steel and Industries HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi on Monday and requested him to reinstate contract workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The MP discussed critical issues concerning the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with the Union Minister.

Emphasising that contract workers have significantly contributed for the development of the plant, Sribharat stressed the need to reinstate them and underlined the importance of regularising them not only to possess strong service records but also for the smooth functioning of the plant.

He emphasised the importance of regularising these employees to ensure the plant’s smooth functioning.

Further, MP Sribharat proposed that the Kendriya Vidyalaya presently operating within the plant premises be transferred under the Ministry of Education. This, he explained, would provide students with more stable and quality educational facilities.

He also recommended implementing a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for the staff of Vimal Vidyalayam, functioning within the plant area, to provide them financial security.

Highlighting workforce concerns, the MP stressed the urgent requirement of full-time employee recruitment at the steel plant. He pointed out that proper staffing would facilitate effective promotions, enhance production capacity, and ensure steady availability of raw materials. These strategic improvements would greatly benefit the plant’s overall performance, he opined.

Responding to the proposals and suggestions, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy assured that the ministry would undertake necessary measures as it is committed to addressing these concerns constructively.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) member Chalasani Gandhi expressed gratitude to Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat for his unwavering commitment and persistent efforts in establishing the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zonal office in the VMRDA Deck building.

Sharing his views, Chalasani Gandhi stated, “The long awaited SCoR zonal office has finally become a reality. Its establishment and the commencement of operations mark a significant milestone in the development journey of the city.”

In coordination with the Centre, the MP mentioned that continuous efforts are underway to enhance railway infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.

He affirmed that the inauguration of the SCoR zonal office would elevate the administrative stature of Visakhapatnam and open up more opportunities related to railway development.