Release Hindu activists held at Antarvedi, government told

Rajamahendravaram: BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) jointly staged dharna at Sub-Collector's office here on Friday, demanding that the government release the arrested Hindus at Antarvedi.



Participating in the dharna, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the two parties will continue their protest programmes until the government nabs the miscreants who are responsible for burning of sacred chariot.

BJP and JSP will continue the protest programmes jointly and they cannot be a mere spectators, if attacks continues on the temples, he said.

JSP state official spokesperson Kandula Durgesh said the government is taking Antarvedi incident in lenient manner and not arrested anyone so far.

BJP leaders KB Singh, AR Krishna, R Sridevi and others were present.