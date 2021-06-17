Release Rs 4K crore dues to farmers, Naidu to CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding the immediate release of dues to farmers, amounting to as much as Rs 4,000 crore.

"Pending dues to farmers are as much as Rs 4,000 crore. Despite most of the farmers selling their food grains in Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts, money hasn't been credited to them," wrote Naidu.

According to the TDP chief, dues to farmers in East and West Godavari districts alone amount to Rs 2,500 crore. He said the state government has procured only 27.87 lakh metric tonne (MT) of food grains until now, though it had promised to buy 45 lakh MT of food grains.

"Following a series of natural calamities, farmers are severely suffering and the dues are further troubling them," said the former chief minister and Opposition leader. Naidu alleged that the state government failed to pay crop insurance, release dues and buying food grains at minimum support price.

He claimed that during the TDP government, farmers used to get paid within 48 hours and alleged that the YSRCP government has extended the due date to 21 days.