‘Release white paper on compensation to flood victims’

Vijayawada : Former MLA and Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency YSRCP co-ordinator Malladi Vishnu has demanded the State government to release a white paper on the victims of the Budameru floods and compensation paid by the government to the flood-affected families. Vishnu has alleged that the government was delaying the payment of compensation to the flood victims and totally ignoring the problems of the poor victims.

In a press release on Saturday, Vishnu said every day a large number of people were visiting the District Collectorate and submitting applications seeking compensation from the government and it is the proof that a large number of people still not received the compensation.

He said the Union government has announced assistance of Rs 1,036 crore for the flood victims in Andhra Pradesh and a large sum ws received in form of donations made by individuals and various organisations.

The former MLA said the government has announced that only 14,000 people are yet to get compensation under the 179 ward secretariat limits. Vishnu opined that around 50,000 families affected by floods in Vijayawada city are yet to receive the compensation.

He demanded the government to release a white paper on the compensation paid to the flood affected people. He said the government should announce the details of the first floor victims, ground floor victims, how many two wheelers damaged, how many auto-rickhaws broke down and the loss suffered by the people.

He alleged that the enumeration was not done properly and non-local people were used for the enumeration work. He said many errors took place in the enumeration and collecting details.

Vishnu lamented that even after a month has passed since the Budameru disaster struck the city, several people are yet to receive the compensation and the government totally failed to rescue the people.

He said many people were visiting the ward secretariat offices and the Collector’s office for the last 10 days seeking help. It only reflects the inefficiency of the government.

He said a large number of people lost everything and were crying for help but there has been no response from the government. He warned that the YSRCP would launch an agitation if the government failed to solve the problem and pay compensation to the flood victims.