Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi reiterated

Neerukonda (Guntur district): Prof(Retd) Mridula Mukherjee of Jawaharlal Nehru University elucidated Gandhi as leader of civil liberties said “Gandhi’s doctrine placed democracy, civil liberties, and the notion of dissent in the forefront.”

She was addressing the national symposium organised by the Department of History of Easwari School of Liberal Arts at SRM-AP on “Rethinking Gandhi: Relevance and revaluation in our times.”

Prof (Retd) Amar Farooqui of Delhi University discussed Gandhi’s relevance, particularly in relation to the idea of secularism. He commented, “Gandhi was uncompromisingly secular” and emphasised that Gandhi’s understanding of secularism remains relevant today.

Prof V Krishna Ananth, Professor of History, Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Sikkim University, Gangtok, highlighted that tolerance was central to Gandhi’s journey.

He remarked that Gandhi’s activism exposed the exploitative nexus between colonialism and financial power, a reality that remains relevant today. Dr V Rajesh, Associate Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Science, IISER, Mohali was the moderator.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and Prof Vishnupad, Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts, also spoke. Associate Dean Prof Vandana Swami, Head of Department of History Dr Aqsa Agha, convenor of the symposium Dr Maanvender Singh, faculty, research scholars, and students participated.