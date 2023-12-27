  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Jio job mela on Dec 29

Reliance Jio job mela on Dec 29
x
Highlights

District employment officer D Aruna said that Reliance Jio is conducting job mela to recruit several youth for their company and conducting job mela at employment office on December 29.

Vizianagaram: District employment officer D Aruna said that Reliance Jio is conducting job mela to recruit several youth for their company and conducting job mela at employment office on December 29.

She said that the youth, who completed Intermediate and degree can attend the office with their certificates and undergo the interview. The posts will be filled on regular basis and it is a good opportunity for youth to enter this field. Before that, the applicants can login www.ncs.gov.in and apply for these jobs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X