Reliance Jio job mela on Dec 29

Vizianagaram: District employment officer D Aruna said that Reliance Jio is conducting job mela to recruit several youth for their company and conducting job mela at employment office on December 29.

She said that the youth, who completed Intermediate and degree can attend the office with their certificates and undergo the interview. The posts will be filled on regular basis and it is a good opportunity for youth to enter this field. Before that, the applicants can login www.ncs.gov.in and apply for these jobs.