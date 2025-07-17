Religious fervour marks Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala

Tirumala: The annual Anivara Asthanam was performed with religious fervour at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD chairman B R Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao and board members.

From 7 am to 9 am, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, seated in the Ghanta Mandapam on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam, facing Garudalwar while Sri Viswaksena, the Chief Commander, was placed facing south.

Special pujas were performed to both Moolavirat and Utsava Murthies.

Pedda Jeeyar carried six Pattu garments in a procession over his head on a plate and offered four to the Moolavirat, one each to Malayappa Swamy and Sri Vishwaksena. The temple priests performed rituals, including Parivattam, lachchana, and traditional offerings.

The ceremony concluded with placing the lachchana at the holy feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

In the evening, the deities blessed devotees in a floral palanquin, the Pushpa Pallaki. On the auspicious occasion of the Anivara Asthanam, Pattu clothes (Sare) were offered by Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple of Srirangam, the famous Sri Vaishnava pilgrimage centre in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

Special pujas were performed to the Sare at the Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt, adjacent to the Sri Bedi Anjaneyaswamy temple.

From there, Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD chairman Naidu, EO Syamala Rao, and Tamil Nadu endowments department secretary Sridharan brought the silk vastrams to the temple in a procession along four Mada streets, and later offered to the presiding deity. TTD Board members and additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO Murali krishana, Tamil Nadu endowments additional secretary Manivasagam, Srirangam temple joint commissioner Sivaram Kumar, temple chief priest Sundara Bhattar, deputy EO Lokanatham, and other senior officials also participated in the programme.