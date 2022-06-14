Religious fervour marks idol installation in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The three-day ritual of idol installation (Vigraha Pratista) programme at Sri Anna Purna Devi temple was grandly started on Monday.

On the morning of starting day, Vedaswasthi, Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, Rutwikgwaranam, Yarasala Pravesam, Mandaparadana, Snapanam to Anna Purna Devi idol and Jaladivasam was performed. At Veda Swasti, the veda pundits have first organised veda parayanam at Annapurna Devi temple following vedaswasthi. Similarly, the archaka swamis and veda pundits immediately after reciting of vedas have recited pratista sankalpam for the wellbeing of humankind. The sankalpam is aimed to bestow the country with peace and prosperity, timely rains, prevention of disasters, and health to human beings. The sankalpam is also meant to prevent the unfortunate deaths, firebreaks and vehicle accidents. Ganapathi Puja was performed for continuation of pratista programme without any interruption. After Ganapathi puja, punyahavachanam was performed for progress and others. At Rutwigwaranam, the Rutwikas would be invited according to the vaidik programmes and would be offered deeksha vastrams.

After Rutwigwaranam, the archaka swamis and veda pundits have made a yagasala entry (yagasala pravesam) following the tradition. A temporary yagasala has been constructed near Annapurna Devi temple. After yagasala pravesam, mandapa aradhana was performed. Similarly, Snapanam, Japaparayna, Mrusangrahanam, Ankurrohana, Agnipratisapana and Kshiradivasam were also performed, stated the authorities.

On the third day of June 15, the idol of Anna Purna Devi and Sikhara Pratista programmes would be performed, stated the temple Authorities in a press release on Monday.