Religious fervour marks Navami celebrations

Vijayawada: SriRama Navami was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion across NTR and Krishna districts on Friday, with temples and localities witnessing large gatherings of devotees participating in special puja rituals and Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam.

In Vijayawada, prominent temples, including Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Governorpet, Ram Mandir on Eluru Road, and temples in Patamata, Besant Road, and Police Quarters, hosted grand celebrations. Festivities were also held across several localities, including Chittinagar, One Town, Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram, Nunna, Kothuru Tadepalli and Gollapudi in Vijayawada, as well as in Ibrahimpatnam, Kondapalli, Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Jaggaiahpet, and Penuganchiprolu in NTR district.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, along with his wife, attended Sri Sitarama Kalyanam held at Ibrahimpatnam and Gollapudi. Former Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao participated in the celebrations at Kondapalli while, Government Whip Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad and several other MLAs and public representatives also took part in Sri Rama Navami festivities across the district.

In Krishna district, major celebrations were held at Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy temple at Bandar Kota near Machilipatnam, where Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao attended Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam. Similar events were organised at Sri Rama and Anjaneya Swamy temples in Gudivada, Gannavaram, Hanuman Junction, Bantumilli, Pedana, Vuyyuru and Penamaluru. In a notable and progressive development, Sri Rama Navami rituals were performed by Dalit priests at temples in Kotikalapudi of Ibrahimpatnam mandal and Rayapudi of Vijayawada Rural mandal, reflecting inclusivity in religious practices. Sri Rama Navami marks culmination of Vasantha Navaratri celebrations that begin on Chaitra Shuddha Padyami. The divine wedding of Lord Rama and Sita symbolises universal welfare, righteousness and harmony. Devotees believe that participating in or witnessing the Kalyanotsavam brings peace and prosperity to families and removes sins.

Traditional offerings such as Panakam (jaggery drink) and Vadapappu (soaked moong dal) were distributed to devotees. Scholars noted that these offerings are not only part of tradition but also help the body cope with summer heat. At Indrakeeladri temple, special rituals were conducted from early morning as part of Vasanta Navaratri Brahmotsavams. The temple premises were filled with devotees, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere.

At exactly 12 noon, Sitarama Kalyanotsavam was performed at a specially arranged stage near Rajagopuram during Abhijit Muhurtham. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and his spouse, along with Sthanacharya Vishnubhatla Shivaprasad Sharma and his spouse, offered silk garments to the deities. Deputy chief priest Kota Prasad, chief priest R Srinivasa Sastry and a team of Vedic scholars conducted the rituals as per tradition. Temple Trust Board members A Srinivasa Rao, Raghava Raju, Sarojini Devi and Kalavati, among others, participated in the programme.

Similarly, grand celebrations were held at Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple at Sitanagaram on the banks of Krishna river.

Sitarama Kalyanam was performed at noon on the riverbank amidst Vedic chanting, drawing a large number of devotees. Kanaka Durga Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and his spouse participated in the special puja, offering silk clothes. EO Seena Naik and other officials also took part in the programme.

Temple authorities, staff and local residents participated in large numbers, making the celebrations a grand spiritual event across the NTR and Krishna districts.