Religious fervour marks Pushpayagam

Tirupati : The annual Pushpayagam was held with religious fervour in Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple at Tiru-chanur on Saturday evening.

The Utsava deity of the Goddess was seated on a special platform in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam and the festival of flowers commenced amidst chanting of Vaidic hymns as per the tenets of Pancharatra Agama Shastra.

A total of four tonne various flowers were used in offering floral bath that includes two tonne from Tamil Nadu and a tonne each from AP and Karnataka were used.

Earlier in the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was conducted while in the evening, a procession of flowers was held from Asthana Mandapam to the temple.

The ritual was observed between 5 pm and 8 pm on Saturday evening.

JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, garden deputy director Srinivasulu, Dy EO temple Govindarajan, devo-tees were present.