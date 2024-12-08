Just In
Religious fervour marks Pushpayagam
Flower shower on Goddess of Riches turns a visual treat at Tiurucharnur temple
Tirupati : The annual Pushpayagam was held with religious fervour in Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple at Tiru-chanur on Saturday evening.
The Utsava deity of the Goddess was seated on a special platform in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam and the festival of flowers commenced amidst chanting of Vaidic hymns as per the tenets of Pancharatra Agama Shastra.
A total of four tonne various flowers were used in offering floral bath that includes two tonne from Tamil Nadu and a tonne each from AP and Karnataka were used.
Earlier in the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was conducted while in the evening, a procession of flowers was held from Asthana Mandapam to the temple.
The ritual was observed between 5 pm and 8 pm on Saturday evening.
JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, garden deputy director Srinivasulu, Dy EO temple Govindarajan, devo-tees were present.