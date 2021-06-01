Remember, moral support is key to win battle against Covid

Kadapa: This is an interesting story of a six-member family, which bravely faced the challenge and finally won the battle against Covid.

Pulivendula marketing yard chairman and former vice-chairman of Pulivendula municipality GoturuChinnappagot infected with Covid on May 4.

He accompanied his brother G Prasad, who got infected with Covid-19, to the hospital on May 1. By the next day, Chinnappa developed cold and dry cough. He visited PulivendulaArea Hospital where he tested positive for the deadly virus. And to turn matters worse, his wife G Asvadhamma, son G Kesav, his brother's wife Uma and their son Viswakalso tested positive for the virus on the following days.

"We were afraid of facing social stigma from the neighbours, but it was not the case. Instead of isolating us, our neighbours extended moral support to us and they advised us to stay in home quarantine.The confidence they gave is the main reason behind our victory over coronavirus," he feels.

Chennaiah explains what they did during the 14-day home quarantine to improve their immunity.

All his family members used to take sweet lemon juice twice a day in addition to having nutritious foods such as eggs, non-vegetrarian dishes, ragisangati and ragi malt.

They did breathing exercises for half-an-hour, twice a day. This, he said, reduced the impact of the virus on the lungs.

"Influence of medicine on Covid patient is only 20 percent and impact of food 30 percent. The remaining 50 percent is moral support from neighbours and Almighty's blessings," he believes.

Chennaiah's wife Aswadhammasaid she was panicked after her whole family members infected with the virus.

"I went into depression after we all tested for coronavirus. I have spent sleepless nights in the beginning. Fortunately, we got utmost support from neighbours: They came to us wearing masks and spent hours at our home even during the night hours to cheer us up though I prevented them from doing so. Please don't show social stigma towards coronavirus patients as it will affect their confidence. This is our personal experience and we overcame the Covid menace because of the support extended by the well-wishers and friends," she said.