Render services for people’s upliftment

Bhimavaram(West Godavari district): West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani advised the probationary civil service trainee officers to implement governance decisions

close to people so that they can find a place in the hearts of people. A batch of 10 probationary officers met her at the Collectorate here on Friday and explained to her the points they had observed and understood in the field during the last five days in the district.

The 99th batch of provisional officers selected for civil services who are undergoing training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, came to West Godavari district on November 9 for a ‘Field Study and Research Programme’ as part of their training. They have made several field visits in the district and discussed the programmes undertaken by various departments for the economic development of the lower classes, implementation of bank linkage for SHGs, management of STPs, education schemes, etc related to DRDA, revenue, engineering, public health, town planning and MEPMA departments. They were made aware of the duties of officers.

On the occasion, District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani said that agriculture and aquaculture are mainly practiced in the district. She explained various welfare schemes implemented in the district. She congratulated the trainee officers by informing them that they would be appointed to perform duties in different parts of the country and provide the best services at the field level for the upliftment of the people of all sections of society.

Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, trainee civil service officers Katyani Singh, Rupali Suna, Bhagat Shamal Kalyan Rao, Nausheen, Srikrishna Srirama Suher, Ash Chandra Prakash

Singhal, Laxman Anand, Sushant Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Aniket Sandilya and Bhimavaram RDO K Praveen Kumar Reddy were present.