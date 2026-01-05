Honouring a trailblazer: OU celebrates Savitribai Phule’s legacy

Hyderabad: The University College of Arts and Social Sciences at Osmania University celebrated the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule as ‘Women Teachers’ Day’ on Saturday. Organised by the Arts College Women’s Empowerment Cell (WEC), the event saw professors, administrative staff, and students gather to pay floral tributes to the portrait of the revolutionary social reformer.

Maya Devi, Chairperson of the WEC, described Savitribai Phule as a pioneer who fought relentlessly against exploitation and social oppression. She highlighted Phule’s monumental role in democratising education for marginalised sections, particularly women, and urged the younger generation to carry forward her legacy of reform.

Vice Principal of the Arts College Konda Nageswara Rao lauded Phule’s resilience in the face of immense personal attacks and social boycotts. He suggested that the revolutionary ideals found in the book Gulamgiri, authored by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, should be integrated into the university’s academic syllabus to sensitise students towards social justice.

The event was attended by several senior academics and officials, including Vice Principal (Hostels) Balu Nayak, WEC Co-Chairperson C S Swathi, Academic Coordinator P Swathi, and OU Foreign Relations Director Vijaya. Other participants included OU NSS Coordinator Challamalla Venkateswarlu, Arts College PRO Ch Parandamulu, Ramulu, Indira, Krishna Kumar, Altaf Hussain, Namrata, D R Samson, A R Srinath, P Linga Reddy, and Aparna.