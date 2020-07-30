Renovated police station inaugurated in Tiruvuru

Tiruvuru: Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, along with Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi inaugurated the renovated police station in Tiruvuru on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said Tiruvuru police station is located in very important junction and play very important role in checking the sand and liquor smuggling. He said the police station was in dilapidated condition when he visited the station six months ago and he had decided to renovate it.

He thanked the MLA K Rakshana Nidhi, local donors and others, who helped the renovation of the station at a cost of Rs 7 lakh. He said all police stations must have basic facilities for the convenience of visitors, who come to the police stations to lodge complaints. He said the police department contributed from the police welfare fund and the local leaders and donors helped in completion of the works.

He said the district police have arranged 52 check posts and 10 mobile parties to check the sand and liquor smuggling.

Tiruvuru MLA thanked the SP Ravindranath Babu for taking initiative for the renovation of the station and he was delighted to take part in the inauguration.

Tiruvuru government hospital superintendent Dr Wajida Begum, Special Branch DSP P Dharmendra, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu, Tiruvuru circle inspector Sekhar Babu, Sub inspectors and other staff attended the inauguration.