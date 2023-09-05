Renowned artist impresses everyone by painting S Radhakrishnan's picture in Konaseema

On the occasion of national teachers day, a beautiful picture drawn by the renowned artist N Sangeet in Malikipuram of Konaseema district, is captivating everyone. The picture portrays Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who serves as a role model for today's generation.

The students were seen offering flowers and gifts to the picture, seeking blessings. Painter Sangeet mentioned that the artwork was exhibited at the Sunayana Arts Academy, International Delhi Public School.

Additionally, the students of Edarada ZPHS, Mamidikuduru Mandal, have created an innovative film dedicated to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, which is expected to captivate everyone's attention. To celebrate Teachers Day, the students beautifully decorated Radhakrishnan's image with rose flowers, paying their respects and saluting Teachers.