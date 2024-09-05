Live
Just In
Repair Work Begins for Prakasam Barrage gates Following Boat Collision
Repairs have commenced at the Prakasam Barrage after a series of unfortunate boat collisions caused significant damage to the infrastructure. The incident, which involved four boats getting stuck due to recent flooding, led to one vessel breaking after it struck the counterweight of gate 69.
Officials reported that gates 67, 68, and 69 have been obstructed by two boats, resulting in irregular water flow downstream. With the floodwaters now subsided, repair work is underway to restore normal operations.
The crew from Bechem Infra has been deployed to remove the stranded boats, focusing first on closing gates 67 and 69 before proceeding with the removal. Authorities have set an ambitious target to complete the repairs within seven days, aiming to ensure the smooth functioning of the barrage once again.