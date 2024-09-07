Live
Repairs Completed on Prakasam Barrage Gates
The repair works on the gates of Prakasam Barrage has been successfully completed.
The repair works on the gates of Prakasam Barrage has been successfully completed. Damaged counterweights at gates 67 and 69 were replaced in just two days, despite heavy rain and a strong water flow in the Krishna river. The engineers and staff worked diligently under the guidance of expert supervisor Kannayya Naidu.
The repairs became urgent after several boats got stuck at the gates due to floods that recently affected the area. One boat broke after hitting a counterweight, causing blockages at gates 67, 68, and 69, which disrupted the flow of water downstream.
Now that the critical repair work is complete, officials are turning their attention to removing the blocked boats to ensure normal operations at the barrage.
