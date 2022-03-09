Repatriation of Telugu students from Ukraine completed, a total of 689 students arrives in AP

The mission to bring Telugu students and people stranded in Ukraine to the state has been completed. Including 89 students who have recently arrived as total of 689 students have come home safely. APNRTS President Venkat Medapati told about this. The government estimates that about 770 students from Ukraine are stranded in Ukraine.



According to information gathered by various sources, the state government brought students from Ukraine to Delhi and Mumbai and repatriated them to their hometowns.



The state government has released Rs. 2.70 crore for accommodation abroad as well as repatriation at own cost. The evacuation of students from Ukraine to Hungary is almost complete.

In this context, Indian Embassy officials Tuhin Kumar and Venkat Medapati met representatives of local Indian associations, volunteers of voluntary organisations and representatives of Telugu associations in Budapest and thanked them for their support. Venkat said if there were any more students they would be taken back with the help of the local embassy.



It is learned that some of the students have reached the state on their own and others have reached the homes of their relatives in Russia and Australia. He also said that if there were any Telugu students in Ukraine, they would be ready to bring them safely if they provided the details.