Rescue operation underway as vehicles stranded in flooded area in Eluru

A rescue operation is currently underway in Eluru, as five cars, four autos, and 10 bikes have been stuck in the heavily flowing flood waters at Narayanapuram Katta Maisamma Gudi in Velerupadu Mandal. Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav and Polavaram legislators have reported that a helicopter has been dispatched to assist in rescuing the stranded vehicles.

The vehicles were swept away by the strong currents of the flood waters, leaving the drivers and passengers stranded and in need of immediate assistance. The rescue operation is being coordinated by local authorities and emergency response teams to ensure the safety of those trapped in the flooded area.

The helicopter is being used to airlift the vehicles and transport them to safer ground. Efforts are being made to rescue all individuals who may be trapped in the vehicles and ensure their safe return.

Authorities are advising residents to stay away from flooded areas and to exercise caution during this time of extreme weather conditions. More updates will follow as the rescue operation continues.