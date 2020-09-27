Rescue operations continue at flood-affected areas in Nandyal

Kurnool: Rescue operations continue even on Sunday at the flood-affected areas in Nandyal. 20 stranded families were rescued by the police and the personnel of rescue operation teams. The low lying area, Saraswathi Nagar was totally inundated by the floodwaters of Kundu River. Several residents of Saraswathi Nagar were evacuated on Saturday night and shifted to relief camps. Unfortunately, some families were stranded in the floodwater.

At the time when everyone was about to take a sigh of relief with the water levels receded at almost all areas, Chama Kaluva waters entered into Saraswathi Nagar. 20 families that include pregnant women and old age people were trapped in their houses. They raised a hue and cry to rescue them.

The Circle Inspector of Nandyal Two Town police station, Kambagiri Ramudu, on learning about the issue rushed to Saraswathi Nagar. He immediately called the rescue team personnel and safely evacuated the stranded families to safer places. The families thanked the Circle Inspector, Kambagiri Ramudu and rescue team personnel for coming to their aid.