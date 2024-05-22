Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps

Kodumur (Kurnool): The residents of several colonies in Kodumur are expressing ire over supply ofsewerage water through gram panchyat taps.

According to information, the residents have gone to the gram panchyat taps to fetch water on Tuesday morning. They were shocked to see the taps discharging sewerage water instead of safe drinking water. A source has stated that the pipeline was laid through the drains. The pipeline might have developed breaches due to which the sewerage water in the drain would have entered with the drinking water tap, the source said.

The drains were full of waste which was not cleaned for some days. The locals have complained that though they asked the gram panchayat officials to clear the drains, they have adopted a callous approach.

The residents demand that the officials immediately fix the problem and supply safe drinking water.