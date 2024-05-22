  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps

Contaminated water coming out of drinking water taps in Kodumur
x

Contaminated water coming out of drinking water taps in Kodumur

Highlights

The residents of several colonies in Kodumur are expressing ire over supply of sewerage water through gram panchyat taps.

Kodumur (Kurnool): The residents of several colonies in Kodumur are expressing ire over supply ofsewerage water through gram panchyat taps.

According to information, the residents have gone to the gram panchyat taps to fetch water on Tuesday morning. They were shocked to see the taps discharging sewerage water instead of safe drinking water. A source has stated that the pipeline was laid through the drains. The pipeline might have developed breaches due to which the sewerage water in the drain would have entered with the drinking water tap, the source said.

The drains were full of waste which was not cleaned for some days. The locals have complained that though they asked the gram panchayat officials to clear the drains, they have adopted a callous approach.

The residents demand that the officials immediately fix the problem and supply safe drinking water.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X