Residents in the grip of stray dog menace

Visakhapatnam: Fear and anxiety grip people as stray dogs attack and bite children, adults and other animals. After the attack and killing of a four-year-old boy in Amberpet of Telangana on February 19, the fear of stray dogs has increased among parents. Even to send their children to schools and tuitions, they feel fearful.

In a shocking incident, a herd of 32 sheep and goats were killed by a pack of stray dogs in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night. The incident took place at Dharmapuri Colony in Madhurawada.

According to farmer A Govind, a pack of dogs attacked sheeps and calves and killed one after the other. The family, which has been in the same business for the past 40 years, was shocked by the incident.

Govind expressed his concern that there was an incident of attacks on goats once in the past. But due to the killing of 32 goats at once, it's a huge financial loss to them.

He said that seven to eight dogs came in a group and attacked the goat kids. The farmer said there was a loss of more than Rs.1.5 lakh. He demanded that action should be taken against stray dog menace. After getting the information, the GVMC officials collected the details from the victim.