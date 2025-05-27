Resolve PGRS petitions at field level

Tadipatri: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V on Monday instructed officials to visit the field and address petitions submitted through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). The directive came during the “Praja Samasya Parishkara Vedika” (Public Grievance Redressal Programme) held at the municipal office meeting hall in Tadipatri on Monday. The Collector, along with Tadipatri MLA JC Asmith Reddy, personally received petitions from the public.

Officials including Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO A Malola, Forest Settlement Officer G Ramakrishna Reddy, Deputy Collectors Rammohan and Mallikarjuna, and various department heads participated in the programme. A total of 364 petitions were received. Speaking at the event, Collector Dr Vinod Kumar emphasized that officials must not only resolve petitions but also conduct field inspections for accurate solutions. He noted that 70-80% of the petiti pal issues. The Collector mentioned that petitions received during his field visits and at his chamber in the district headquarters are also forwarded to the PGRS Tehsildar. A new system is now in place to identify repeated petitions using the Aadhaar number of applicants, with prior submissions being tracked via pink paper printouts.

He further instructed that district officials must visit the field at least once a week and provide high-quality solutions. PGRS endorsements must be issued and uploaded on the PGRS website. These should then be printed, posted, and shared via WhatsApp to applicants and relevant village-level officials. Only frequently used phone numbers should be collected at the time of petition submission. During the event, local journalists submitted a petition to the Collector requesting the establishment of a Press Club in Tadipatri, allocation of housing plots, and free education for their children. Prominent attendees included Anantapur RDO Keshava Naidu, ZP Deputy CEORamasubbaiah, DCO Arunakumari, RTC RM Sumanth, DM&HO Dr. E.B. Devi, PD Housing Shailaja, CPO Ashok Kumar, Survey AD Rupal Naik, and officials from various departments such as Health, Revenue, Education, ICDS, DWMA, Mines, BC Welfare, andMunicipal Administration.