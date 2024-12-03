Restoration of roads, tanks to be prioritised: Collector

Tirupati: Sullurupeta witnessed intense administrative activity as district Collector Dr S Venkateswar conducted a review of grievances at PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System). Following the meeting, the Collector, accompanied by officials, inspected submerged farmlands near Gokul Krishna Group of Institutes. The team assessed damage caused by heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal.

During the visit, Collector Venkateswar examined waterlogged paddy fields along the Padamati Kandriga road, where nearly 150 acres of paddy crop lay submerged. In-charge Assistant Director of Agriculture Kavitha explained the extent of damage to the Collector. Explaining the flood dynamics in the area, Superintending Engineer of Telugu Ganga project Madan Gopal told the Collector that due to the overflowing of water from Ralla Canal and Kalangi stream merging at railway track near Sullurupeta town, the backflow created significant pressure, leading to inundation in the region.

The inspection included a visit to the Y-Point Bridge to monitor water flow, where officials provided updates on the situation. Speaking to the media, the Collector highlighted that relentless rains over the past five to six days resulted in heavy rainfall across Tada, Varadaiahpalem and Sullurupeta areas. He confirmed enumeration of losses, including damaged roads, breached tanks and crop damage is underway. Reports will be submitted to the government and restoration of damaged infrastructure, such as roads and tanks will be prioritised. Additionally, the preparation of compensation proposals for affected farmers is in progress.

Later, the Collector visited the Santaveluru Tank in Varadaiahpalem mandal of Satyavedu constituency, where overflowing water posed a risk to weak embankments. Dr Venkateswar instructed irrigation officials to reinforce the embankments with sandbags and strengthen them as required. It was followed by a visit to the Swarnamukhi River barrage near Srikalahasti town, where the Collector, accompanied by irrigation officials, assessed the river’s flood flow.

The inspection team included Sullurpeta and Srikalahasti RDOs Kiranmayi and Bhanu Prakash Reddy, along with officials from the irrigation and agriculture departments.