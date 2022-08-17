Restore Ambedkar's name for overseas education scheme: Nara Lokesh

Guntur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded the State government to restore the name of Dr BR Ambedkar for the overseas education scheme immediately to respect the late leader. He warned that they will intensify their agitation if the government did not respond immediately.

He participated in the Nirahara Deeksha programme held in Mangalagiri Town on Tuesday under the aegis of TDP Guntur district SC Cell leaders and extended his support to them.

Speaking on this occasion, Lokesh found fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who rechristened the Dr BR Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme as Jagananna Overseas Education Funding Scheme and criticised that the latter betrayed the Dalits.

He recalled that the YSRCP government diluted the SC Corporation and was not sanctioning loans through the corporation. He said that infrastructure was not developed in SC Colonies with the funds of SC Sub-Plan funds.

Lokesh urged SC, ST MLAs, MPs in the YSRCP to question the CM on the injustice done to Dalits across the State.