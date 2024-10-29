Restore container terminal, demands Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has demanded the Adani Krishnapatnam Port authorities to restore the container terminal in the interest of workers who lost their livelihood after the halt of operations.

The MLA along with leaders of different parties met Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO Jagadesh Patel and submitted a memorandum to him on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has said that several people working at the container terminal have lost employment after it was shifted to Chennai.

The MLA has appealed to the CEO to initiate steps for restoration of the container terminal operations as early as possible.