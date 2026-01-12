Restrictions announced for Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala

Vijayawada/ Pathanamthitta: DistrictSuperintendent of Police R Anand has announced strict restrictions and regulations in connection with Makaravilakku Festival at Sabarimala to ensure pilgrim safety, smooth crowd management, and effective emergency response. These arrangements are being jointly implemented by police, district administration, Travancore Devaswom Board, and allied departments.

Anand said in a statement released here on Sunday that under the virtual queue regulations, bookings for Tuesday have been restricted to 35,000 pilgrims, while bookings for Wednesday, Makaravilakku Day, are limited to 30,000 pilgrims. Pilgrims without a valid virtual queue booking will not be permitted to proceed for darshan. He warned that unregulated arrivals without confirmed bookings could adversely affect crowd control and safety.