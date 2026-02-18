CM: Dedicated GCC zone coming up at Future City

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a dedicated zone for Global Capability Centres (GCC) in the Bharat Future City.

Stating that Hyderabad city will be promoted as the global life sciences capital, he invited global investors to establish innovation centres, clinical analytics and the GCCs in the state.

Inaugurating BioAsia 2026 conference here on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad has the potential to rise from being the global vaccine capital to the global life sciences capital. Towards this he pointed out that the recent launch of the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy at Davos, expansion of Genome Valley, launch of 1Bio, acceleration of Green Pharma City, and opening of various global capability centres in Hyderabad.

"In the last two years, we have received over Rs 73,000 crore investments in life sciences," he said to drive home his point. Hyderabad is the preferred destination for GCCs, building innovation engines, designing molecules and drugs, managing clinical analytics, AI platforms and driving digital manufacturing, he added.

Telangana is synonymous with a reliable, sustainable and future-proof environment for growth, Revanth Reddy assured investors.

Considering the massive turnout from around the world at BioAsia, the Chief Minister said that the reach of the conference could surpass its name and be rechristened as ‘Bio-World’. He explained that Hyderabad emerged as a trusted, stable, and future-ready ecosystem. "From bulk drugs to biologics, from manufacturing to innovation, from India to the world, Telangana is moving up the value chain,” he said.

Highlighting the fast-changing trends in bioscience, the Chief Minister asserted that there was a need for strong partnerships between research institutions, corporates, startups, small and medium enterprises and the government.

He urged the global investors to take advantage of the availability of government support, officials, scientists, and skilled youth, who are keen to parter them in their success story.

Highlighting Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, he said that the government targets a $ three-trillion economy by 2047 and one trillion-dollar economy by 2034.

"We are not just competing in India, but with all leading clusters in the world,” said Revanth Reddy, while oozing confidence that Hyderabad would grow from being the world’s vaccine capital to the world’s bioscience capital. Telangana means business, he said.