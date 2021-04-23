Restrictions, but no lockdown or curfew in Prakasam: Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: The Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara clarified that they are going to impose restrictions on movement of people in mandals where the Covid cases are on rise, but they are not ordering any lockdown or curfew in those places.

He, along with the DMHO Dr P Ratnavali, inspected the Corona Control Room in the Collectorate on Thursday and observed the special drive of Coronavirus vaccination. The Collector enquired about testing of the primary contacts at the 104 call centre and ordered the Medical and Health officials to send the data of the primary contacts who are not yet tested to the local medical officers categorising them as per the PHCs, CHCs and ANMs.

He ordered them to identify the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid patients through the ANMs and women protection secretaries and send the data through the concerned app. He said that the people with the Covid symptoms to come forward voluntarily for testing so that they get treatment immediately before their condition deteriorates.

Bhaskara said that they are planning to impose local restrictions for a week to control the spread of the coronavirus in areas where the number of positive cases is high.

He said that their aim is to stop the public gatherings, but it is not a lockdown or curfew as it rumoured in the social media. He added that the decision will be taken on Friday after the scheduled meeting with the representatives of all sections.

He advised the people not to panic about the coronavirus, but requested to follow the Covid restrictions in true spirit.