Restrictions clamped in Vijayawada again

Vijayawada: After a gap of about two months, the district administration has once again clamped restrictions in the containment areas in some parts of the city. Due to increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths, the district administration on Friday announced the list of areas of containment areas and boundaries.



District collector Md Imtiaz announced 11 areas with the containment zones. The areas are Patamata, Krishnalanka, Kotha Peta, Moghalrajpuram, Vidyadharapuram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Chuttugunta, Satyanarayanapuram, Wynch Pet and Chitti Nagar. The VMC has already arranged barricades and restrictions are in force on free movement of vehicles.

Patamata location has areas of Patamata Lanka and Ramachandra Nagar. The borders to the north are MG Road and Panta Kaluva Road. Krishnalanka areas has zones of Bramarambapuram, Naidu Pet, Krishnalanka and Ranigari Thota. All these areas have boundary of National highway 65.

Kothapeta area has containment zone of Islam Pet and the border is Shaik Raja hospital to the north, BRP road to east.

Moghalrajpura area has containment zones of Kasturibaipeta, Moghalrajpuram and Kristurajapuram and the boundaries are AS Rama Rao hall, Nagalla Sri Ravamma road and Kristurajupuram hilltop.

Ajit Singh Nagar area has containment zone of Ajit Singh Nagar and border is Nunna Road. Chuttugunta area has containment zones of Machavaram, Brahmananda Reddy Nagar with boundaries of Ryves canal and Eluru road.

Satyanarayanapuram area has containment zones of Pezzonipet, Satyanarayanapuram and Brahmaiah Pantulu street with boundaries of Railway track road, Mudhikondavari street and Brahmaiah Pantulu road.

Wynchpet containment area has border of Nizam Gate road and Chitti Nagar area has containment zone of K L Rao Nagar with Sri Kanaka Durga Aalayam street as border.

Vidyadharapuram area has containment zone of Kummaripalem and RTC Colony, VD Puram with boundaries of SBI ATM to Hill top road and RTC Colony Road number 1.

Bhavanipuram area has containment zone of Karakatta North, Out Agency area with boundaries of National highway 65 and Convent street.