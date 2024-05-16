  • Menu
Vijayawada: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in Rajasyamala Yagam
Priests bless and offer theertha prasadams to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the conclusion Rajasyamala Sahasra Chandiyagam at his residence in Tadepalli on Wednesday. The yagam was performed by 45 Veda pandits for 41 days.

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the special pujas conducted by Veda pundits at his residence here on Wednesday.

A 41-day Rajasyamala Sahasra Chandiyagam was held at Tadepalli and was conducted by Nallapeddi Sivaramaprasada Sarma and Gowravajjula Nagendra Sarma seeking the continuation of the people’s welfare governance of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In all, 45 Veda scholars participated in the ritual. The pundits handed him over teertham and prasadam of the yagam.

They were accompanied by yagam organisers Arimanda Varaprasada Reddy, Vijaya Sarada Reddy and Padamata Suresh Babu.

