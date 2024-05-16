Officials gear up for MLC bypoll

Nalgonda: After successful conduct of Parliament elections, the district administration has now hunkered down for conducting MLC by-election on May 27. Election Officer and District Collector Dasari Harichandana on Wedneday said, “we are making all arrangements regarding the MLC by-election of Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduate constituency.”

The process of nominations has already been completed and the withdrawal was completed on 13th of this month. There are 52 candidates in the fray and symbols have been allotted to all of them, she added.

In a press meet organised at the Collectorate, she said that all arrangements have been made regarding the MLC by-election of graduates. A total of 4,63,839 graduates have registered to vote for the Graduate MLC by-election. She said that 5 lakh postal ballots are being printed for voters in Chanchalguda, Hyderabad.

The RDOs have been appointed as AROs in the newly formed 12 districts in three erstwhile districts, she informed. A total of 37 personnel have been appointed as AROs. 69 nominations were filed, six nominations were rejected, 63 nominations were accepted, 11 withdrew and 52 nominations remained. She informed that 605 polling centers have been set up in these 3 districts. In this, 286 routes and another 286 locations have also been identified. However, 605 polling staff and 2,896 people are required for the by-election polling of graduates to be held on 27th of this month. Out of that, 724 POs, 724 APOs and 1448 OPOs are required, she added. Distribution centers in 12 districts... She said that distribution centers will be set up in the newly formed 12 district centers in the Erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal. from there the polling staff will go to the polling centers with ballot papers and boxes, she added Use of jumbo ballot boxes She said that as these elections will be held in the ballot system, the size of the ballot paper is going to be large as there were 52 candidates in the contest. Jumbo ballot boxes are being used in elections. It has already been prepared. If it is not enough, they will bring it from the CEO’s office.

Parliament elections concluded peacefully She said that the polling of the Parliament elections was conducted peacefully. 74.03 percent polling was recorded in Nalgonda Parliament constituency.