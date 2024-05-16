Harish Rao condemns CM’s blame game over power cuts

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao has criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for deflecting blame onto the opposition and Energy department staff instead of acknowledging his government's failures regarding power cuts.

Taking to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Harish Rao expressed disapproval of CM Revanth Reddy's derogatory remarks towards Energy department employees.

He emphasised that it is illogical for the Chief Minister to hold them responsible for the power sector's shortcomings. He reminded that during the previous BRS government's tenure, uninterrupted 24-hour electricity was provided to all categories of consumers.

“The BRS administration, in collaboration with Electricity department employees, had bolstered the power supply system to ensure seamless electricity across the state. Under BRS's leadership, Telangana stood out as the sole state with a continuous electricity supply.

owever, within just five months of Congress assuming power, the electricity sector has witnessed a decline,” he said. Harish Rao attributed this deterioration to the government's failure to adequately supply power to industrial, domestic, and agricultural sectors.

He accused CM Revanth Reddy of attempting to scapegoat the opposition and Energy department staff to conceal his administration's inadequacies.

Harish Rao urged the CM to focus on resolving power cuts instead of tarnishing the reputation of electricity employees. He emphasised the need for a thorough review to address the issue effectively.