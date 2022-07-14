Retaining wall will end Penna flood woes: Ambati Rambabu

Nellore: Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said on Wednesday that areas such as Venkateswara Puram and Bhagat Singh colony close to river Penna would be relieved of flood threat in future with the proposed retaining wall being constructed at a cost of Rs 95 crore at Bhagat Singh Colony in the city. He laid the foundation for the wall along with city legislator P Anil Kumar and collector K V N Chakradhar Babu. The minister said the works will be taken up on a war footing and completed within a yea

Recalling the inundation of Bhagat Singh colony, Venkateswarapuram and other colonies abutting Penna river in the city during floods in November last year, he assured that once retaining wall is built, such situations would not recur.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned funds to build the retaining wall as a permanent solution to the inundation of nearby habitations. He said their party leaders would visit places and seek votes only after construction of the concrete wall.

Rambabu said the Chief Minister is giving top priority to the welfare of the people and transferred Rs 1.60 lakh crore directly into the accounts of beneficiaries without any scope for corruption. He added that barrage works on Penna river at Sangam and Nellore city are nearing completion and arrangements are being made to inaugurate them by the CM soon.

Former minister and city legislator P Anil Kumar Yadav said they had proposed a concrete retaining wall to protect all the existing houses, except 30, on the banks of the Penna river.

One more bridge is coming up on Penna river near the city soon and the government has also plans to install a water purification plant at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore to address the needs of Bhagat Singh colony and Venkateswarapuram areas, he added.

Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said 150 tmc ft of water is available in the reservoirs in the district which is unique in the state. He said the administration was forced to release 6 lakh cusecs of water into the sea last November. Chief engineer of Telugu Ganga Project, Harinarayana Reddy, RDO P Kondaiah and deputy mayor Khaleel Ahmed were also present.