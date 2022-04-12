Retired IG plans to acquire seventh PG degree

Tirupati: The old saying that age is no bar for learning perfectly applies to Maganti Kantha Rao, retired IPS officer who joined M Sc (Psychology) in SV University (Distance mode) at the age of 61. Interestingly, he had already obtained six post graduate degrees. Kantha Rao, after completing his Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVS) appeared for Civil Services and was selected for IPS in 1999 to join in the police service.

Despite his demanding career he could spare some time to study and obtained PG degrees one after another. It is pertinent to note that Rao was the first chief of RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-smuggling Task Force) set up in 2015 and did his best to bring down the smuggling of precious red sanders.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kantha Rao said he is keen on staying as a student to learn more and more and wanted the young to follow suit. Explaining the degrees he obtained he informed that his first one was Veterinary Gynecology in SV Veterinary College, Tirupati, followed by, Master in Law from Nagarjuna University, MA (History) from SV University, MA (Tourism) from Telugu University, PG in Forensic Science (FS) and Intellectual Property Right (IPR) from Central University and Criminal Justice System in Cyber Crime from Central University. His wife M Usha Rani retired as Principal Secretary of Revenue Department in AP.