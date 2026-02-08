  1. Home
Revenue clinics resolve land disputes

  8 Feb 2026
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that providing clear land rights without disputes is the government’s primary objective.

Speaking at the ‘Mee Bhumi - Mee Hakku’ program and Swarna Gramam office inauguration in Sanampudi village, Singarayakonda mandal, Kondapi constituency, on Saturday.

Distributing 274 passbooks to landholders, the Minister announced the establishment of Revenue Clinics to resolve public revenue issues, criticizing the previous government for wasting public funds by printing their photos on boundary stones and passbooks. He announced forthcoming initiatives, including new pensions within 2-3 months, a 400 KV substation, free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh in private hospitals, and new house sanctions from Ugadi. He said that the government implements various welfare schemes, including Annadata Sukhibhava, Deepam-2, free bus travel, and Thalliki Vandanam.

Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayan highlighted the government’s revolutionary revenue reforms and invited citizens to the Beach Festival at PakalaBeach on the 14th-15th.

