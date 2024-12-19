‘Revenue Sadassulu aim at resolving land disputes’

Ongole : Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya attended the Revenue Sadassu conducted at Rachavaripalem village in the Maddipadu Mandal on Wednesday and emphasised the importance of these community level consultations in resolving land-related issues effectively.

She received applications from residents, carefully examined each submission, and asked the officials concerned to take necessary action to provide tangible solutions. Ansariya announced that the district administration is committed to thoroughly investigating every ap plication and providing appropriate endorsements.

She stressed the significance of these meetings, explaining that they are part of a broader strategy to resolve land-related challenges at the grassroots level. She encouraged all citizens to actively participate in these sessions and utilize the opportunity to seek resolution for their land disputes.

The officials have been instructed to meticulously review related records, guide people and farmers, and take comprehensive steps to address the concerns.