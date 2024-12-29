Revenue Sadassulu aimed at resolving land rows: Minister

Ongole: The State government is conducting Revenue Sadassulu to ensure justice for eligible beneficiaries and take action against illegal occupants of land, said Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

The Minister participated in the Revenue Sadassu at Nan-danavaram in Jarugumalli mandal alongside Collector A Thameem Ansariya on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister highlighted that about 70 per cent of petitions received under the public grievance redressal programme were related to revenue issues, which prompted the government to organize these special sessions.

He said that the Revenue Saddassulu were scheduled to be conducted till January 8, with the possibility of an extension based on requirements.

The Minister said that they won’t tolerate any harassment of vulnerable people regarding their hereditary lands by powerful individuals. He revealed that out of 180,000 acres examined under freehold, discrepancies were identi-fied in 17,000 acres, which will be addressed through appropriate measures. He also announced infrastructure de-velopment for the area, including a new tar road connecting Nandanavaram to Jarugumalli using MGNREGA funds, improvement of farm access roads and enhanced basic amenities for local residents.

Collector Thameem Ansariya noted that Nandanavaram’s resurvey has been completed, and most current petitions relate to joint Land Purchase Motivation (LPM) issues. She assured that 35 grievances from previous Gram Sabha meetings have already been resolved and all remaining petitions from these revenue meetings will be addressed within 45 days.

Revenue divisional officer Lakshmi Prasanna, tahsildar B Janardhan, sarpanch Kommalapati Sunanda and other people’s representatives attended the programme.