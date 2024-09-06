Revenue, sectt staff to distribute essentials

Vijayawada: The group of ministers (GoM) discussed how the government should help the flood victims, especially on the distribution of essential commodities.

A group of ministers comprising of municipal administration and urban Development minister P Narayana, finance minister Payyavula Keshav, agriculture minister K Atchannaidu, housing and information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar discussed on the distribution of essential commodities to flood victims.

The ministers directed the officials to utilise services of revenue, municipal and village secretariat staff to provide assistance to the victims. They opined that the essential commodities kits should be distributed at the doorstep of flood victims. It has also been decided to appointed in-charges wards and areas-wise for distribution of kits.

Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, special chief secretary, municipal administration, Anil Kumar Singhal, special chief secretary agriculture B Rajasekhar, special chief secretary medical and health M T Krishna Babu, CM secretary Pradyumna, NTR district collector G Srijana, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and others participated.

It may be noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said essential commodities kit containing 25 kg rice, 2 kg each potatoes and onions, one kg each sugar and oil will be distributed to all people in flood-affected regions. In addition, vegetables will be supplied at subsidised rates of Rs 2, 5 and 10 through vans in flooded regions.