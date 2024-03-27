Reverend Father Gudime Calls for Participation in Easter Holy Week Celebrations

In preparation for the upcoming Easter Holy Week celebrations, Reverend Father Gudime of Masapeta has asked for God's help to practice fasting with charity and to live closely with God in a period of redoubled faith as the community enters the last days of penance. He expressed his belief that the next three days will be the most holy days of the Easter season.

Father Gudime spoke to reporters at his office in Masapeta on Wednesday, inviting Christian believers to participate in Holy Communions to witness the sufferings of Christ the Lord. The schedule for the Easter Holy Week celebrations includes a series of events starting with Holy Thursday, which will feature the washing of the feet of the 12 disciples, the Kadaratri meal, the installation of Divine Saprasad, and holy worship until midnight.

On Good Friday, there will be a dramatic representation of Christ's journey to Calvary from Antoni Nagar, followed by activities such as sleeve kissing to directly participate in the history of the Lord's sufferings. Holy Saturday will include a midnight Pascha Vigil leading up to the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday.

Father Gudime encouraged all people to participate in the Easter Holy Week activities and receive the blessings of Christ's resurrection. He emphasized the importance of experiencing the sufferings and ultimately the triumph of the merciful Lord during this significant period of the Christian calendar.