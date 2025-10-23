Live
Review meeting on capital projects held
Guntur: As part of the development of state capital and its core infrastructure projects, APCRDA additional commissioner A Bhargava Teja on Wednesday conducted a review meeting at the CRDA office in Vijayawada on the disbursement linked incentives (DLI) and disbursement linked results mandated by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
He discussed the key issues raised in the recent meetings held with the WB & ADB teams. He reviewed the progress of housing-related activities taken up under the project, financial resources and accounts management, stormwater management measures, social and environmental safeguards, meetings and interactions conducted with women in the capital region. He issued necessary directions to officials and staff for expediting works under these DLI & DLR components.
He gave several instructions regarding the activities to be undertaken by CRDA at the CII Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam next month. CRDA Strategy Wing director Adusumilli Uma, senior officials of CRDA were present.