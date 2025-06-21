Review meeting on revision of voter list held

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Tirupati constituency electoral officer Narapureddy Mourya on Friday directed the Booth Level Officers to avoid delay and dispose the applications received from the public including form 6(to enroll new voters), form 7(to requesting for deletion) form 8(Shifting of residence) as early as possible. Following the orders of State Chief Electoral Officer, Mourya held a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties on the revision of the voter list. She said, the booth level officers (BLOs) completed the verification of the voter list in their respective localities and if any updates required for the voter list it will be taken up on the request. She sought the cooperation of the political parties for the preparation of the voter list for Tirupati assembly constituency in a transparent manner. She sought the political parties to appoint their booth level agents for approval.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Tahsildar Suresh and political parties’ representatives were present.