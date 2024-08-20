Review of teachers’ MLC voter list begins tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Asper the guidelines of the Election Commission, the process of house-to-house voter identification, corrections, changes in polling stations and voter photo identification pertaining to teachers’ MLC voters will be conducted from Wednesday. It will continue till October 18, announced Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu on Monday.



He conducted a meeting with representatives of political parties at the Collectorate to discuss the Special Summary Revision (SSR 2025) and the teachers’ MLC voter list. Ramudu emphasised the importance of rational voter list revisions and polling station modifications.

He urged political parties to involve their booth-level agents in this process, which will include a house-to-house survey conducted by BLOs. He clarified that voter list summary revision is an ongoing annual process.

The draft voter list will be published on October 1, followed by a review period from October 19 to 28.

The final draft will be released on October 29. Claims and objections will be accepted until November 28. Four special camps will be organised for claims and objections resolution and the final voter list will be published by January 5, 2025, after resolving all claims and objections by December 24.

The identification of teachers’ MLC voters for the East and West Godavari districts will be conducted across the jurisdictions of Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

Eligible teachers are required to apply for their voting rights through Form 19. The draft roll will be published on September 24. Objections are accepted up to October 15, and the final list will be announced on November 6.

District revenue officer G Narasimhulu, deputy tahsildar Girish Kumar and political party representatives N Shyam Ramesh, P Ramakrishna, S Anil and others were present.