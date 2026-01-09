Review on crime situation held

Kurnool: Deputy Commissioner P Sridevi on Thursday chaired a review meeting regarding the crime situation in their district. Officials and Commissioners of Police from both districts attended this meeting. The key points discussed included the eradication of illicit liquor and the implementation of alternative livelihood programs as part of Navodayam 2.0, curbing illegal liquor trade, eliminating unauthorized liquor sales, and monitoring and completely eliminating liquor from neighboring states.

Subsequently, instructions were given during the review meeting regarding scanning through the Suraksha App and monitoring via the Excise app. Additionally, it was stated that reports should be submitted along with the issuance of licenses for liquor shop contracts and permit rooms.

Deputy Commissioner P Sridevi, Assistant Commissioner R Hanumantha Rao, Assistant Excise Superintendents V Ramudu, Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajasekhar Goud, and the Circle Inspectors of the respective stations participated in this programme.