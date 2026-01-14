Reviewing dist plan strategies to boost DGDP: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Tuesday said that comprehensive measures are being implemented through the Swarnandhra@2047 Vision Plan Units with the objective of increasing the District Gross Domestic Product (DGDP). She visited the Swarnandhra@2047 District Vision Plan Unit at the Collectorate and held a review meeting with the unit staff on DGDP growth, the P-4 (Public–Private–People Partnership) programme and district progress indicators.

Chief Planning Officer Obulesu, along with other officials and staff, participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that, as per State Government directives, a District Vision Plan Unit has been established at the Collectorate, in addition to separate Vision Plan Units across all seven Assembly constituencies in the district. Young Professionals have been appointed to work in these units, focusing on the development of agriculture and allied sectors, industries and the service sector, while supporting progress at the mandal level. She said the State Government has set a target of achieving at least 15 per cent growth in every sector, and action plans are being prepared and implemented accordingly at both district and State levels.

The Collector noted that Mahānandi mandal currently has the highest per capita income in the district, exceeding Rs 3 lakh, while Nandikotkur and Pagidyala mandals fall in the lower bracket with per capita income of up to Rs.1 lakh. She stressed the need to ensure balanced development by improving per capita income across all mandals, while simultaneously contributing to the overall growth of the State’s economy. Vision Plan Units, she added, are conducting continuous reviews and taking corrective measures to achieve these goals.

Referring to the P-4 (Public–Private–People Partnership) initiative, the Collector said that so far 4,585 individuals have registered as mentors in the district, covering 36,767 “Bangaru Kutumbalu” (Golden Families). She reviewed the benefits being extended to families adopted under the programme and directed officials to ensure effective implementation. Emphasising accountability, she instructed the Vision Plan Unit staff to avoid any complacency and to regularly update key performance indicators and district progress indices to accurately reflect developmental outcomes.