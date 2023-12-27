RGV to file complaint against Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao in Vijayawada today

The film director Ram Gopal Varma has decided to complain to police against Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, the President of Parirakshan Samithi of AP for making controversial comments against RGV announcing reward of Rs. 1 crore for beheading his head.



It may be recalled that director Ram Gopal Varma has made film titled Vyuham focusing on the politics of Andhra Pradesh. The movie is set to release on December 29th. However, there have been opposition and attempts to prevent the film from being screened. In light of this, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, the President of Parirakshan Samithi of AP, made controversial comments against RGV.

During a discussion program on a television channel, Rao announced a reward of Rs. 1 crore for anyone who beheaded Ram Gopal Varma. This video clip quickly went viral on social media platforms. RGV, known for his unique style, responded to the situation by tweeting about Rao's contract to have him killed.

In response to the incident, Ram Gopal Varma stated that he will be meeting with the Vijayawada police soon to complain against Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao. The details of this complaint will be disclosed to the media after meeting.