Rice and red gram distributed for free in Chittoor
Highlights
Free distribution of rice is taken up through 2900 fair price shops (FP) shops in Chittoor district on Sunday. distribution of rice and also red gram
Chittoor: Free distribution of rice is taken up through 2900 fair price shops (FP) shops in Chittoor district on Sunday. The distribution of rice and also red gram which began at 6 in the morning continued till 1 pm.
District collector Dr. Bharath Narayan Gupta said 14.46 percent of the 1.64 lakh white cardholders availed the free supply of the essentials on the first day today adding that the remaining cardholders can get the supply till 15 of this month from FP shops daily from 6 am to 1 pm.
The distribution went on smoothly with the involvement of ward volunteers while the beneficiaries adhered to social distancing almost at all places.
