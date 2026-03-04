Rich tributes paid to Balayogi

Mangalagiri: Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid rich tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi on his death anniversary at the party’s central office.

On the occasion, MLA N Amarnath Reddy, former MLC and TDP central office secretary Parchuri Ashok Babu, APEDWIDC chairman S Rajasekhar, TDP national spokesperson and Knowledge Centre chairman Gurajala Malyadri, NRI wing leader Rajasekhar, media coordinator Darapaneni Narendra Babu, and party leaders Parchuri Krishna and Valluri Kiran, along with others, garlanded his portrait and offered floral tributes.

Speaking at the event, MLA Amarnath Reddy recalled Balayogi’s remarkable journey from Andhra Pradesh to becoming the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, a prestigious position in India’s parliamentary history.

He said Balayogi’s commitment to upholding parliamentary decorum, his presence of mind, and dignified conduct earned nationwide appreciation.

He further noted that as an active leader of the TDP, Balayogi played a crucial role in securing central assistance and funds for the State and consistently worked for Andhra Pradesh’s development. Describing him as a disciplined leader and a trusted associate of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he said Balayogi’s rise from the SC community to the highest office of Speaker remains a matter of pride for marginalised sections. Leaders affirmed that the Telugu Desam Party would continue to uphold the ideals and values championed by the late leader.